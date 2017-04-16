Moldovan, Ukrainian Authorities Say Murder Plot Targeted Moldovan Politician
Seventeen people, including two connected to the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, were detained for allegedly planning to kill Vladimir Plahotniuc. An assassination attempt targeting one of the most powerful and wealthy Moldovan politicians came to light in Moldova and Ukraine, the AP writes .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
