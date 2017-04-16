Moldovan, Ukrainian Authorities Say M...

Moldovan, Ukrainian Authorities Say Murder Plot Targeted Moldovan Politician

Monday

Seventeen people, including two connected to the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, were detained for allegedly planning to kill Vladimir Plahotniuc. An assassination attempt targeting one of the most powerful and wealthy Moldovan politicians came to light in Moldova and Ukraine, the AP writes .

Chicago, IL

