Moldovan - Theft of the Century' Solved?

22 hrs ago Read more: Transitions Online

The Moldovan central bank said yesterday it was preparing legal action to recover the assets involved in a major money-laundering operation involving local banks and prominent figures. A former prime minister is serving nine years in prison for taking a bribe from a suspected key figure in the scheme, but so far other prominent political and business figures rumored to be implicated have not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Chicago, IL

