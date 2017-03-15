Moldovan President and Prime Minister...

Moldovan President and Prime Minister Increasingly at Loggerheads

From a potential referendum, to membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and the relationship with the EU, Igor Dodon and Pavel Filip cannot find any common ground. The war of words between Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip and President Igor Dodon, caused by their different foreign policy views, is raging on.

Chicago, IL

