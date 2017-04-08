Moldovan leaders meet visiting CPC delegation

Moldovan President Igor Dodon shakes hands with Zhang Chunxian, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during their meeting in Chisinau, Moldova, on April 6, 2017. Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Pavel Filip met on Thursday and Friday respectively with a delegation of the Communist Party of China headed by Zhang Chunxian, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.