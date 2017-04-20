Moldovan Businessman Sentenced for Ro...

Moldovan Businessman Sentenced for Role in $1 Bln Bank Fraud

Thursday Apr 20

A court has sentenced a Moldovan businessman and former lawmaker to 18 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering connected to a $1 billion bank fraud. The court in the capital Chisinau on Thursday sentenced Veaceslav Platon and ordered him to pay the state 869 million lei in damages which he siphoned off from the Savings Bank, which subsequently went bankrupt.

Chicago, IL

