Moldovan Businessman Sentenced for Role in $1 Bln Bank Fraud
A court has sentenced a Moldovan businessman and former lawmaker to 18 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering connected to a $1 billion bank fraud. The court in the capital Chisinau on Thursday sentenced Veaceslav Platon and ordered him to pay the state 869 million lei in damages which he siphoned off from the Savings Bank, which subsequently went bankrupt.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
