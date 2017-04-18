Moldova Says 17 Arrested In Plot to A...

Moldova Says 17 Arrested In Plot to Assassinate Leading Politician

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Moldovan media tycoon Vlad Plahotniuc is also the head of the Democratic Party, the largest partner in Moldova's pro-European governing coalition. Prosecutors say that 17 people have been detained in Moldova and Ukraine in a suspected plot to assassinate Vladimir Plahotniuc, one of Moldova's most powerful politicians.

Chicago, IL

