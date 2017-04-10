Moldova, Montenegro Agree on Cooperat...

Moldova, Montenegro Agree on Cooperation within European Integration

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Galbur, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration , had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Montenegro , SrA'an DarmanoviA , who pays a working visit to Chisinau, Moldpres has reported. The parties confirmed mutual interest in intensifying political dialogue, boost trade and economic exchanges, strengthen cooperation in education and culture.

