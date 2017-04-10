Moldova, Montenegro Agree on Cooperation within European Integration
Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Galbur, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration , had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Montenegro , SrA'an DarmanoviA , who pays a working visit to Chisinau, Moldpres has reported. The parties confirmed mutual interest in intensifying political dialogue, boost trade and economic exchanges, strengthen cooperation in education and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC