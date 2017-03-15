MEP Muresan: European Parliament's Committee on budgets...

The Committee on Budgets of the European Parliament approved the request of MEP Siegfried Muresan to condition European funding for the Republic of Moldova on the results in fighting corruption and strengthening the rule of law. According to a release of the MEP sent on Tuesday, the European Parliament's Committee on Budgets gave on Monday evening the opinion in respect to granting macro-financial assistance worth 100 million euros destined to the Republic of Moldova, which also comprise his request to condition financial support for obtaining concrete results in areas such as "fighting corruption, independence in justice, strengthening the rule of law and the banking system."

