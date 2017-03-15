Importance of sturdy transatlantic re...

Importance of sturdy transatlantic relation, highlighted by...

The crucial importance to the European and international security of a sturdy transatlantic relation was highlighted on Friday in the works of the NATO ministerial meeting carried out in Brussels, also attended by Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the meeting was the last on this level before the special meeting of heads of state and government of May 2017, and allowed an opinion exchange with new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

