ForMin Melescanu pleads for EU differentiated approach in relation to Eastern Partnership states

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu participated in Warsaw on Wednesday in the meeting of foreign ministers of Visegrad Group states with the states of the EU Eastern Partnership, where he pleaded for a differentiated approach in the EU relations with the Eastern Partnership countries, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry informs. According to a press release, the approach should take into account the political will and the proven concrete progress, as well as the aspiration level of each state, based on the new lines of action established under the European Neighbourhood Policy.

