ForMin Melescanu pleads for EU differ...

ForMin Melescanu pleads for EU differentiated approach in relation to Eastern Partnership states

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu participated in Warsaw on Wednesday in the meeting of foreign ministers of Visegrad Group states with the states of the EU Eastern Partnership, where he pleaded for a differentiated approach in the EU relations with the Eastern Partnership countries, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry informs. According to a press release, the approach should take into account the political will and the proven concrete progress, as well as the aspiration level of each state, based on the new lines of action established under the European Neighbourhood Policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC