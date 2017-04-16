ForMin Melescanu on official visit to Bratislava, highlights good...
Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu was on an official visit to Slovakia on Thursday and Friday, highlighting on the occasion the good cooperation between the two countries in a difficult and challenging period for the EU. According to a Foreign Ministry release, Romania and Slovakia share a multitude of interests and stances: an economically strong Europe, the modernization of the single market, a sustainable policy on migration and asylum, the continuation of the EU enlargement process, and strengthening relations with the states in the eastern neighborhood.
