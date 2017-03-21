The decree by which Dodon withdrew Basescu's Moldovan citizenship, temporarily suspended

The decree by which Igor Dodon withdrew the Moldovan citizenship to the former President Traian Basescu has been temporarily suspended by a decision of the Chisinau District Court, the first hearing in the trial whose parties are the current Moldovan President and Traian Basescu being on May 16, according to Mediafax. "On March 20, 2017, the Chisinau District Court issued a conclusion by which it received in procedure the application for summons, it obliged the defendant to submit the reference and the evidence supporting it until May 2, 2017, and it fixed the first hearing on May 16, 2017, at 10.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.