Russia Could Have Laundered Up to USD 80 B Via Moldova, Latvia
British banks were also a part of the large-scale Russian operation for money laundering through Moldova and Latvia in the period 2010 - 2014, showed data from an international investigation, cited by The Guardian. The operation was conducted by Russian criminals with links to the government and the Federal Security Service according to information obtained as a result of investigations on the part of Moldovan and Latvian authorities conducted over the last few years.
