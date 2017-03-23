Russia Could Have Laundered Up to USD...

Russia Could Have Laundered Up to USD 80 B Via Moldova, Latvia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Sofia News Agency

British banks were also a part of the large-scale Russian operation for money laundering through Moldova and Latvia in the period 2010 - 2014, showed data from an international investigation, cited by The Guardian. The operation was conducted by Russian criminals with links to the government and the Federal Security Service according to information obtained as a result of investigations on the part of Moldovan and Latvian authorities conducted over the last few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC