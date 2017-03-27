Romania, R. of Moldova Governments ho...

Romania, R. of Moldova Governments hold joint sitting in Piatra Neamt

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Nine O'Clock

The governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will hold on Thursday their third joint meeting in Piatra Neamt, in a bid to continue and further develop bilateral cooperation. According to a government release, the joint meeting will be chaired by PM Sorin Grindeanu and his counterpart Pavel Filip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,657 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC