Reunion Holiday Stirs Up Passions in Chisinau

Ninety-nine years on, Bessarabia's decision to unite with Romania carries a different interpretation in Bucharest and Chisinau. While Romania declared a national holiday to celebrate the event, Moldovan President Igor Dodon and his Party of Socialists have proposed outlawing the movement that favors reunification with Bucharest.

Chicago, IL

