PM Grindeanu: Creating a powerful bon...

PM Grindeanu: Creating a powerful bond between Romanians in country...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Nine O'Clock

Prime Minister stated on Monday, at the launching of the camp programme titled "ARC" 2017, that for the Gov't he leads strengthening the bond between Romanians in the country and the ones in the diaspora represents a priority. "I thank the two ministers, namely Andreea Pastirnac and Marius Dunca for this excellent invitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC