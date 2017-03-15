NATO Chief Defends Plans To Open Offi...

NATO Chief Defends Plans To Open Office In Moldova

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has defended plans to open a liaison office in Moldova, saying it can help facilitate a practical partnership between the two sides. NATO will "soon" open the office in the capital, Chisinau, Stoltenberg said after talks with Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip in Brussels on March 30, describing it as "a small diplomatic mission with only civilian staff."

Chicago, IL

