Moldovan President Eyes Cooperation M...

Moldovan President Eyes Cooperation Memo With Russian Economic Bloc

Tuesday Read more: Weekday Magazine

Moldova's president has said he will sign a cooperation memorandum with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union at a conference in Chisinau on April 3-4. "The memorandum will be signed," Dodon, a socialist who advocates closer relations with Moscow, said.

Chicago, IL

