Moldova says no response from Russia on money-laundering probe

Thursday Mar 23

CHISINAU: Moldova has received no formal response from Russia to complaints that members of Russia's security apparatus were sabotaging its investigation into a giant money-laundering operation, parliament Speaker Andrian Candu said on Thursday. Moldova says more than US$22 billion of Russian money was rinsed through its financial system between 2011-2014 in an operation that involved Russia's state security service.

Chicago, IL

