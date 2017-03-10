Moldova bars officials from visiting Russia citing "abuse" campaign
Moldova said on Thursday it would bar its officials from visiting Russia because they were being subjected to "humiliating" abuse and harassment by some members of Moscow's security apparatus. The government of the small ex-Soviet republic said in a statement it believed the abuse was revenge for an investigation of what it said was a $22 billion scheme to launder Russian money through Moldova's financial system.
