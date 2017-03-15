Law through which Day of Basarabia's ...

Law through which Day of Basarabia's Union with Romania is...

Monday Mar 27

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday the law establishing 27 March - the Day of Basarabia's Union with Romania as national holiday. The Presidential Administration reveals, in a release sent to Agerpres, that the promulgated law has a special significance, marking an important moment of Romania's history.

Chicago, IL

