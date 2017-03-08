How a single mom revolutionized Moldo...

How a single mom revolutionized Moldovaa s Jewish community

Olga Levus didn't set out to revolutionize the Jewish community of her native Moldova when she opened its first-ever support group for single mothers. Unemployed and living in the city of Chisinau, she was mostly concerned 17 years ago with feeding and clothing her three boys in one of Eastern Europe's poorest countries.

