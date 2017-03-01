ForMin Melescanu: Developing relation...

ForMin Melescanu: Developing relations with Moldova, a first-rank...

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Developing the relations with the Republic of Moldova is a first-rank priority of Romania's foreign policy, reiterated Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on occasion of a meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest Mihai Gribincea, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs. Minister Melescanu evoked the importance of continuing the process of reforms and modernisation to the benefit of all citizens of the Republic of Moldova, in the parametres agreed with the European Union, according to the Association Agreement, as well as with the International Monetary Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC