ForMin Melescanu: Developing relations with Moldova, a first-rank...
Developing the relations with the Republic of Moldova is a first-rank priority of Romania's foreign policy, reiterated Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on occasion of a meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest Mihai Gribincea, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs. Minister Melescanu evoked the importance of continuing the process of reforms and modernisation to the benefit of all citizens of the Republic of Moldova, in the parametres agreed with the European Union, according to the Association Agreement, as well as with the International Monetary Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC