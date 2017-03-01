ForMin Melescanu: Developing relations with Moldova, a first-rank...

Developing the relations with the Republic of Moldova is a first-rank priority of Romania's foreign policy, reiterated Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on occasion of a meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest Mihai Gribincea, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs. Minister Melescanu evoked the importance of continuing the process of reforms and modernisation to the benefit of all citizens of the Republic of Moldova, in the parametres agreed with the European Union, according to the Association Agreement, as well as with the International Monetary Fund.

