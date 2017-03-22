Former Moldovan Deputy Arrested Amid ...

Former Moldovan Deputy Arrested Amid Allegations of Spying For Russia

A former member of the Moldovan parliament has been arrested amid allegations he spied for Russia, according to news reports on March 19 that cited unidentified law-enforcement officials. Iurie Bolboceanu has been in custody since March 17 after a search of his home that was aimed in part at gaining access to information on mobile phones and other devices, the Interfax news agency reported, citing an arrest warrant.

Chicago, IL

