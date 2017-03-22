Former Moldovan Deputy Arrested Amid Allegations of Spying For Russia

A former member of the Moldovan parliament has been arrested amid allegations he spied for Russia, according to news reports on March 19 that cited unidentified law-enforcement officials. Iurie Bolboceanu has been in custody since March 17 after a search of his home that was aimed in part at gaining access to information on mobile phones and other devices, the Interfax news agency reported, citing an arrest warrant.

