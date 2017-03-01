Azerbaijan, Moldova hold political co...

Azerbaijan, Moldova hold political consultations

Azerbaijan`s delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, while Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Lilian Darii led Moldova`s delegation. Khalafov highlighted successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova within the CIS, GUAM and other international organizations.

Chicago, IL

