As Britain exits, Moldova's PM says the only way is Europe

Amid the tumult of Brexit, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip on Friday vowed to keep his country on a European path and accused his rival, President Igor Dodon, of trying to pull the country back towards Russia for domestic political gain. Moldova's Prime Minister Pavel Filip gives a joint statement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.