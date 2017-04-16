As Britain exits, Moldova's PM says t...

As Britain exits, Moldova's PM says the only way is Europe

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Amid the tumult of Brexit, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip on Friday vowed to keep his country on a European path and accused his rival, President Igor Dodon, of trying to pull the country back towards Russia for domestic political gain. Moldova's Prime Minister Pavel Filip gives a joint statement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,660 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC