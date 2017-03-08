Arrested Former Moldovan Central Bank Chief Allowed To Stay Home
A court in Moldova has allowed former central bank chief Leonid Talmaci, who was hospitalized with heart problems after being arrested on suspicion of fraud, to stay home, his lawyer says. Talmaci's lawyer, Vitalie Nagacevschi, said on March 7 that his client remains in a Chisinau clinic and will be transferred home after he feels better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC