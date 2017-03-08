Arrested Former Moldovan Central Bank...

Arrested Former Moldovan Central Bank Chief Allowed To Stay Home

Tuesday Mar 7

A court in Moldova has allowed former central bank chief Leonid Talmaci, who was hospitalized with heart problems after being arrested on suspicion of fraud, to stay home, his lawyer says. Talmaci's lawyer, Vitalie Nagacevschi, said on March 7 that his client remains in a Chisinau clinic and will be transferred home after he feels better.

Chicago, IL

