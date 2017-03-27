Anti-abortion campaign: Thousands Mar...

Anti-abortion campaign: Thousands March for Life in Bucharest and in...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

At the same time, thousands of people have also marched in more than 280 cities in Romania and Republic of Moldova. At the end of the 1990s, Romania was recording 992,256 abortions for a population of 23 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,657 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC