15:37 Moldovan president is firm on signing memorandum of cooperation with EAEU
Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Tuesday a memorandum of cooperation with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union will be signed despite the objections from the country's prime minister. "The president has the lawful right and mandate of the majority of the country's citizens.
