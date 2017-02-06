The Instigator of the 'Theft of the C...

The Instigator of the 'Theft of the Century' from the budget in Moldova Vlad Plahotniuc...

Monday Feb 6

The Instigator of the 'Theft of the Century' from the budget in Moldova Vlad Plahotniuc remains at liberty. Late in 2014, a 'theft of the century' happened in Moldova, and fraudsters stole $1 billion from the banking system of this country.

