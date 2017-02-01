Romanians in historic communities, wi...

Romanians in historic communities, winners of ICR Excellence Awards Gala

The second edition of the Excellence Awards Gala for Romanians in historic communities has designated its winners on Monday, at the ceremony taking place at the National Theater in Bucharest. Organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute , the Directorate of Romanians Abroad, with the support of the "Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Institute for Romanians Abroad, the event occasioned the recognition of some personalities' contribution to the social-cultural life of the Romanian communities in keeping the national identity, by promoting the Romanian language and culture in all the countries of residence.

