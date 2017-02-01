Romanians in historic communities, winners of ICR Excellence Awards Gala
The second edition of the Excellence Awards Gala for Romanians in historic communities has designated its winners on Monday, at the ceremony taking place at the National Theater in Bucharest. Organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute , the Directorate of Romanians Abroad, with the support of the "Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Institute for Romanians Abroad, the event occasioned the recognition of some personalities' contribution to the social-cultural life of the Romanian communities in keeping the national identity, by promoting the Romanian language and culture in all the countries of residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC