Romanian companies invited to attend privatization programme of Republic of Moldova
Romanian companies are invited to attend the privatization programme prepared by the Economy Ministry of the Republic of Moldova for the second half of the current year, Moldovan Economy Minister Octavian Calmic stated. According to a release of the Economy Ministry of Romania, Romanian counterpart Alexandru Petrescu and Octavian Calmic discussed, within a meeting, about the stage and importance of strengthening the bilateral relation on an economic and commercial plan for the business environments of the two states.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
