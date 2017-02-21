Romanian companies invited to attend ...

Romanian companies invited to attend privatization programme of Republic of Moldova

Romanian companies are invited to attend the privatization programme prepared by the Economy Ministry of the Republic of Moldova for the second half of the current year, Moldovan Economy Minister Octavian Calmic stated. According to a release of the Economy Ministry of Romania, Romanian counterpart Alexandru Petrescu and Octavian Calmic discussed, within a meeting, about the stage and importance of strengthening the bilateral relation on an economic and commercial plan for the business environments of the two states.

Chicago, IL

