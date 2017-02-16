Romania loans Rep. Moldova EUR 50 million instalment a month earlier than initial date
Romania will loan the Republic of Moldova, a month earlier, the second instalment worth EUR 50 million of the loan ratified in 2016, worth EUR 150 million. The first instalment EUR 60 million was granted on 24 August 2016, informs the Ministry of Public Finance .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC