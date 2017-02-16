Romania loans Rep. Moldova EUR 50 mil...

Romania loans Rep. Moldova EUR 50 million instalment a month earlier than initial date

Friday Feb 10

Romania will loan the Republic of Moldova, a month earlier, the second instalment worth EUR 50 million of the loan ratified in 2016, worth EUR 150 million. The first instalment EUR 60 million was granted on 24 August 2016, informs the Ministry of Public Finance .

Chicago, IL

