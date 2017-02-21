New Main Street Store In Danbury Lets...

New Main Street Store In Danbury Lets Buyers Think Globally, Shop Locally

Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

Workspace Collective, a new store on Main Street in Danbury, carries many unique and handmade items that came from great distances around the world. Meagan Cann of Danbury owns the unique retail and design co-op, which offers a unique shopping experience.

