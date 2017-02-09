Moldovan President Unfurls Proposed F...

Moldovan President Unfurls Proposed Flag Without Romanian Symbols

Friday Feb 3

Moldova's pro-Russia President Igor Dodon has proposed a new flag for his country that would eliminate similarities the current banner has with the flag and coat of arms of neighboring Romania. Dodon said on February 2, Moldova's statehood day, that he wants lawmakers and civil society to discuss the idea and come up with legislative proposals "in the weeks or months ahead."

Chicago, IL

