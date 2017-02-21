Moldovan president meets Rouhani, Zarif

Moldovan president meets Rouhani, Zarif

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Tehran Times

Moldovan President Igor Dodon who visited Tehran on Sunday held separate talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Rouhani said Moldova and Iran can use capacities to expand ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC