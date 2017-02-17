Moldovan Artist Gives Tangible Form to "Theft of the Century"
According to its creator, the piles of fake bills totaling the billion dollars that went missing from local banks is meant to show the scale of the fraud. An art exhibition in Chisinau aims to give visitors a sense of the biggest theft in the history of Moldova, by presenting them with piles of fake pieces of paper, each piece representing a $100 bill, Stirile ProTV Chisinau reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.
