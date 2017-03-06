Moldova 2017: Sunstroke Project will sing Hey Mamma in Kyiv
RESULTS Artist Song Jury Public Total 1 SunStroke Project "Hey, Mamma!" 88 10 1539 12 22 1 7 Ethno Republic Surorile Osoianu "Discover Moldova" 90 12 598 10 22 2 5 Diana Brescan "Breathe" 80 8 127 5 13 3 6 Marks Stefanet "Join Us in the Rain" 38 4 471 8 12 4 3 Valeria Pasa "Freedom" 51 5 148 6 11 6 8 Vozniuc feat. Vio Grecu "Don't Lie" 58 7 109 4 11 5 2 Samir Loghin "Glow" 34 3 217 7 10 7 4 Aurel Chirtoaca "Dor de mama" 56 6 63 3 9 8 ABOUT THE WINNERS The SunStroke Project is a Moldovan musical trio composed of Sergei Yalovitsky , Anton Ragoza and Sergey Stepanov .
