IDC launches VoIP services over GPON network
The telco said that standalone copper telephony is disappearing, as fibre optics 'greatly simplify' the connection of homes and offices by allowing potential subscribers to receive their broadband, TV and voice telephony signal over one platform. The network is currently available in eight Transnistrian towns, namely Tiraspol , Bendery , Ribnita , Grigoriopol , Dnestrovsk , Dubossary , Kamenka and Slobodzeya .
