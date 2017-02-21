ForMin Melescanu, EU Affairs Minister Birchall, EU ambassadors...

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall attended on Monday a working lunch with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Bucharest, discussing among others the European Union's security, NATO, the recent report on Romania's progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, as well as relations with Russia and the Republic of Moldova. The meeting was hosted by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bucharest, on behalf of the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU.

