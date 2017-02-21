ForMin Melescanu, EU Affairs Minister...

ForMin Melescanu, EU Affairs Minister Birchall, EU ambassadors...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Nine O'Clock

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall attended on Monday a working lunch with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Bucharest, discussing among others the European Union's security, NATO, the recent report on Romania's progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, as well as relations with Russia and the Republic of Moldova. The meeting was hosted by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bucharest, on behalf of the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,096,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC