Fly One will operate new thrice weekly route from Birmingham to Moldova

New scheduled airline Fly One will operate three times a week from Birmingham to Chisinau, the capital the Republic of Moldova in Eastern Europe. William Pearson, Birmingham Airport's aviation director, said: "We are pleased that Fly One will be launching services in June and delivering a new destination from Birmingham to Moldova.

Chicago, IL

