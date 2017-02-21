Baku, Chisinau strengthening politica...

Baku, Chisinau strengthening political, trade, economic co-op

Wednesday Feb 22

Negotiations on the above-mentioned issues will be held during the visit of Moldova's Deputy Foreign Minister Lilian Darii to Baku on Feb. 28, the Moldovan embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend Feb. 22. As part of the political dialogue, the sides will exchange views on intensification of cooperation both on the bilateral basis and within international organizations. Earlier, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Pavel Filip, during his meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Qudsi Osmanov, said that Moldova is open to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Chicago, IL

