Transnistria and Donbass: Historical ...

Transnistria and Donbass: Historical Parallels and Possible Similar Scenarios for the Future

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Counterpunch

On January 4, President Igor Dodon of Moldova met with Vadim Krasnoselskiy, the head of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic . The meeting took place in Bendery, on the right bank of Dniester river, on the territory of the Transnistria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC