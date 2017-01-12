Old Style Christmas and New Year's Eve prolong the holiday on Prahova Valley

The torch was relayed in the Prahova Valley resorts, where the place of the Romanian tourists - who just ended their winter holiday - is taken by those who celebrate Old Style Christmas and New Year's Eve. The party prolonged in Sinaia, Busteni, Azuga and Predeal - the famous resorts of the Prahova Valley who represented the top destination for tourists during the winter holidays -; besides, a fresh coat of snow was litter in the last days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.