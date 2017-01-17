Next 25 Articles

In his confirmation hearing for the position of secretary of defense last week, General James Mattis staked out a position on NATO that appeared strikingly at odds with that of his prospective boss, President-elect Donald Trump. While Trump has called NATO "obsolete" and said he seeks "good deals" with Russia, Mattis called for inserting American troops into the Baltic states as a "tripwire" to deter Russian aggression.

