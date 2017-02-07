NEWS Coroplast builds automotive cabl...

NEWS Coroplast builds automotive cables plant in Moldova

Thursday Jan 26

Automotive components supplier Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co. KG plans to launch a new 10 million euro production plant in southeastern Moldova.

