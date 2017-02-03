Moldovan President Says 'Strategic Partnership' With Russia Essential
Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said he does not believe his country will ever be part of the European Union and that in order to be fully unified, it is necessary "to find common ground with Russia." Speaking to Russia's state-run RT television on January 23, Dodon said that people in Moldova's Transdniester and Gagauzia regions overwhelmingly oppose European integration.
