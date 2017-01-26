Moldovan president hopes to cancel EU Association Agreement
Moldova's president said today he hoped the ex-Soviet state's Association Agreement with the European Union would be cancelled if his party obtains a parliamentary majority, paving the way for an alliance with Moscow. Speaking after talks with President Vladimir Putin, the new Moldovan leader who won an election in November against a pro-European opponent, said he is seeking "full reestablishment" of economic cooperation with Russia because the EU deal did not bring promised trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC