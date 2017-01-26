Moldovan president hopes to cancel EU Association Agreement

Moldova's president said today he hoped the ex-Soviet state's Association Agreement with the European Union would be cancelled if his party obtains a parliamentary majority, paving the way for an alliance with Moscow. Speaking after talks with President Vladimir Putin, the new Moldovan leader who won an election in November against a pro-European opponent, said he is seeking "full reestablishment" of economic cooperation with Russia because the EU deal did not bring promised trade.

