Moldova To Receive Up To 100 Million Euros In EU Aid
The European Union's executive body says Moldova will receive up to 100 million euros in EU aid in order to meet the former Soviet republic's most pressing financing needs. The European Commission said on January 13 that Moldova, Europe's poorest country, will be offered up to 40 million euros in grants and up to 60 million euros in medium-term loans "at favorable financing conditions."
