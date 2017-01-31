In 2016, Moldova increased agricultur...

In 2016, Moldova increased agricultural production volumes

In 2016, Moldova increased the general production of agricultural goods in all categories of households by 18.6% compared with 2015, declared the National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova on January 27. According to the announcement, last year the agricultural production mainly increased its volumes at the expense of the growing trends in crop production by 26%, and livestock products - up 3.1%. In particular, in 2016 the general harvest of grains and pulses totaled 2.978 mln tonnes , sunflower seed - 673 thsd tonnes , rapeseed - 43 thsd tonnes , soybeans - 39 thsd tonnes , and sugar beet - 590 thsd tonnes .

